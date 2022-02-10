Sunshine, snow, sunshine.
That's basically the weather forecast for Denver over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. However, the snowfall isn't expect to stick.
Thursday's forecast calls for more sunny skies with a high near 58 degrees with relatively light winds. The weather could take a turn Friday, with a high near 41 degrees and up to 60% chance of snow, the weather service predicts.
Possible snow accumulation no more than one inch, the weather service says.
The weekend calls for more warm temps, with a high near 48 degrees Saturday and a high near 57 degrees Sunday.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. South southwest wind 6-10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Friday: Snow showers likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 41. West wind 8-14 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Friday night: A 50% chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 18. Northeast wind 5-10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Southwest wind 6-8 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57.