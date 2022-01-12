Once again, the National Weather Service in Boulder used only a few words to describe the forecast.
"Continued dry and mild," the weather service tweeted.
That was about Wednesday's forecast in Denver, with a high near 57 degrees, mostly sunny skies and light winds. Much of the same is expected Thursday, when the weather service predicts temperatures in the high 50s.
But the weather is expected to take a slight turn Friday, when there's a 20% chance of snow in the city starting as early as noon. The weather service says the snowfall is expected to stay in the mountains.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Southwest wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Friday: A 20% chance of snow after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a north wind 9-16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 47.