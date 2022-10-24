Denver residents can expect one of the coolest days of the fall so far, with a freeze warning in place until 9 a.m., Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
The freeze warning has been issued for most of the Interstate 25 corridor, from the Wyoming border to southern El Paso County. Some sunshine could heat Monday's temperature high to 51, though there is a chance temps stay in the 40s, the NWS said. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph, and some snow flurries are possible in the higher terrain.
Overnight temps could dip to a low of 34, and Tuesday could see a warm-up to near 61 before a slight chance of showers and a high near 57 could meet the area Wednesday.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. West southwest wind 6-11 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind around 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. South wind around 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 2 p.m., then a chance of rain showers between 2-4 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58.