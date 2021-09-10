Denver is forecast to pass Friday's record high temperature by 5 degrees, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Thursday also reached a record high of 96 degrees, passing up a 1994 record of 94 degrees, the weather service said.
Friday is expected to reach 98 degrees compared to the 2018 record high for Sept. 10 of 93 degrees, the agency said.
Air quality is also predicted to be poor Friday. An air quality alert is set until 4 p.m. Friday, the weather service said.
Overnight partly cloudy skies are expected along with a low of 63 degrees, the agency said.
Ninety-plus degree heat continues Saturday and into next week, plus chances of afternoon thunderstorms fill the forecast, the weather service said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93 degrees and winds between 5 to 11 mph. A slight chance of showers between noon and 3 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. with gusts up to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees and winds between 5 to 9 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.