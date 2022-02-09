Expect another day of mild weather in Denver on Wednesday, meaning mostly sunny skies, warm temps and lights, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
The weather service predicts a high near 52 degrees in the city, followed by temps in the high 50s Thursday.
However, Wednesday's forecast also shows light snow in the mountains but "minimal impacts expected," the weather service said in a tweet. "Light snow showers possible for the plains this evening/tonight, with little to no accumulation."
Snow could return again Friday with up to a 40% chance, the weather service says. Denver could see a high near 46 degrees that day.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. West southwest wind 5-8 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West southwest wind around 8 mph.
Friday: A 40% chance of snow after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. West northwest wind 9-14 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 48.