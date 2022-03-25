Expect "another nice day" in Denver on Friday, kicking off a weekend of sunshine and warm temps, according to the National Weather Service in Denver.
Friday's forecast calls for a high near 68 degrees, though winds could gust up to 15 mph, the weather service says. However, far northeast of the city could get get wind gusts up to 35 mph, particularly over the high mountain passes and exposed east slopes on Friday and Saturday, the weather service adds.
In Denver, temps are projected to rise throughout the weekend. Expect highs in the 70s and possibly 80s on Saturday and Sunday, the weather service says.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming northwest - 9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South southwest wind 7-14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78.