A pedestrian walks past a frozen Sloans Lake on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Denver.

 Timothy Hurst, The Gazette

Enjoy another day of sunny skies Monday before the weather shifts later in the week.

According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, Denver could see a high near 57 degrees. However, the winds are expected to pick up by the afternoon, gusting up to 31 mph.

Tuesday calls for temperatures in the low 30s with snow possibly falling by late morning, the weather service says. Precipitation increases to 70% in the evening, with possible accumulation between 1-3 inches.

Partly cloudy, mild and sunny with a high in the 50s.

Snow is expected to continue to fall throughout Wednesday as temperatures stay in the teens, with a high of 18 degrees, the weather service says. New snow accumulation is unknown.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6-11 mph becoming west 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday: A 40% chance of snow after 11 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 31. South southeast wind 7-9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Wednesday: Snow. High near 18. East wind 9-11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.