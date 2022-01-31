Enjoy another day of sunny skies Monday before the weather shifts later in the week.
According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, Denver could see a high near 57 degrees. However, the winds are expected to pick up by the afternoon, gusting up to 31 mph.
Tuesday calls for temperatures in the low 30s with snow possibly falling by late morning, the weather service says. Precipitation increases to 70% in the evening, with possible accumulation between 1-3 inches.
Snow is expected to continue to fall throughout Wednesday as temperatures stay in the teens, with a high of 18 degrees, the weather service says. New snow accumulation is unknown.
It will be windy & warm for most of northeast Colorado today. The strongest winds are expected in the foothills where a High Wind Warning is in effect for wind gusts up to 80 mph. #cowx pic.twitter.com/4nUO0pPRVU— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 31, 2022
Winter Storm Watches in effect. #COWX pic.twitter.com/KL4EpsEwoI— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) January 31, 2022
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6-11 mph becoming west 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tuesday: A 40% chance of snow after 11 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 31. South southeast wind 7-9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Wednesday: Snow. High near 18. East wind 9-11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.