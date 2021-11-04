A stretch of sunny, 60-degree fall weather continues Thursday in Denver, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 66 degrees Thursday with sunny skies and mild breezes, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to fall to 39 degrees with partly cloudy skies, the weather service said.
Temperatures creep up Friday with highs in the 70s throughout the weekend, the agency said.
No sign of rain or snow appear in upcoming forecasts.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70 degrees and winds between 5 to 9 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees and winds between 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.