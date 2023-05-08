Another round of sunny morning skies with possible rain in the afternoon is forecast in Denver on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Metro area residents can expect a high near 76 and mostly sunny weather to start the work week while a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms hovers around 3 p.m.

Showers are also expected to be isolated in the high terrain and become more scattered across the eastern plains.

Tuesday could see temps heat up to a high near 81 with gusts up to around 18 mph, while Wednesday may remain warm with a high near 76. But increasing chances for "strong to severe" thunderstorm weather is possible, the weather service said.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east 6-11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 5-14 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.