Cold air will remain in place Friday in the metro Denver area and temperatures will remain well below freezing, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
High temperatures are expected to get back above zero after overnight lows in negative territory — reminders of the arctic blast that hit Colorado late Wednesday night. The bitter cold returns Friday night before conditions warm up this weekend, the weather service says, after a bone-chilling high of minus-6 degrees and low of minus-24 Thursday.
On Friday, expect sunny skies with a high near 12 degrees, according to the weather service. Wind chill values as low as minus-25 are forecast with wind gusts as high as 18 mph.
Early Friday morning air temperatures across the plains and Interstate 25 corridor mostly range from minus-5 to minus-20 degrees, with wind chills of minus-20 to minus-35.
The bitterly cold arctic air that consumed Colorado and the rest of the country on Thursday delayed flights, closed highways, and forced businesses and offices to shut their doors.
The forecast low Friday night is 1 before a rebound Saturday. The weather service forecasts a high near 39 degrees with mostly sunny skies on Christmas Eve in Colorado Springs. The warmup continues Sunday on Christmas with an expected high near 51 degrees and mostly sunny skies.
