Bundle up — it's going to be another cold day in Denver, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
The weather service said that Wednesday's forecast is similar to Tuesday's, with high occasional light snow throughout the day and temperatures in the single digits to kick off the day and a high near 13 degrees. Denver hit only 8 degrees on Tuesday, the weather service said, breaking the previous record coldest maximum of 13 degrees, set in 1913.
The weather is expected to warm up by Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and temps in the low 20s, the weather service predicts. Friday is forecast to see mostly sunny skies and a high near 30 degrees, though there's a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Snow likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 13. Wind chill values as low as -15. Northeast wind 5-8 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday night: Snow likely, mainly before 3 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -4. North northwest wind 5-7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1-2 inches possible.
Thursday: A 50% chance of snow, mainly before 9 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -9. North northwest wind 5-8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday: A 20% chance of snow after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5-8 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 44.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 59.