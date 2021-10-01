Chances of rain expected Friday afternoon will likely disappear over the weekend and temperatures will warm up into next week, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
A 20% chance of rain is expected Friday afternoon after 5 p.m. with partly sunny skies, the agency said.
Temperatures will likely reach a high of 68 degrees Friday, the weather service said.
Showers and thunderstorms continue before 10 p.m. at a 20% chance, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 47 degrees with mostly cloudy skies
Chances of storms evaporate by Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the high 60s and low 70s, the weather service said.
Early next week the forecast shows likelihood of sunny skies and highs in the 70s.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees and winds between 5 to 8 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees and winds between 5 to 8 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.