Mild temperatures and gusty winds are expected in Denver before chances of rain and snow kick in Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
High temperatures are likely to reach 54 degrees with 13 to 20 mph winds and gusts up to 31 mph, the agency said.
By 4 p.m. there's a 20% chance of rain and snow, the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures drop to 24 degrees with more wind, snow and rain possible, the agency said.
Blowing snow is possible in higher elevations Wednesday and fire danger will be elevated on the eastern plains the rest of this week, the weather service said.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees. Breezy, with wind between 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. A 20% chance of snow showers.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees. Breezy, with wind between 7 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Breezy.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.