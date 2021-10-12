Chances of rain showers and gusty breezes are expected in Denver on Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Bolder said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 63 degrees with a 40% chance of rain showers between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., the agency said.
Winds will likely blow between 16 and 21 mph, but some gusts could reach up to 33 mph, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures drop to 37 degrees with strong breezes likely to continue, the agency said.
Snow will fall in the mountains with some areas getting 2-9 inches with up to 12 inches possible in Telluride, where a winter storm warning is in effect through Tuesday night.
Gusty winds could produce areas of blowing snow, especially over the exposed mountain passes, the National Weather Service said.
A high wind warning will go into effect for the Palmer Divide on Tuesday afternoon with gusts up to 60 mph.
The rest of the week is expected to stay sunny with temperatures in the 50s and 60s and a blip of the snow of the season possible Thursday night, the agency said.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 62 degrees and winds between 8 to 10 mph and gusts up to 16 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees and winds between 5 to 9 mph. Showers likely after noon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.