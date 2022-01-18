Denver residents can expect frigid temperatures and slight chances of snow during the upcoming week, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
After Tuesday's high of 56 degrees, temperatures are likely to take a downturn Wednesday with a high of 30 degrees and chances of freezing rain and snow, the agency said.
Wednesday night a 20% chance of snow is possible, the weather service said.
Thursday is expected to be sunny and cold with a high of 39 degrees before chances of snow return Friday at a 40% chance, the agency said.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Cloudy, with a high near 30 degrees and winds between 6 to 8 mph. Freezing drizzle, possibly mixed with snow, mainly after 11 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 39 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the morning.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. A 40% chance of snow after 11 a.m.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.