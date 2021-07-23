Breezy winds and poor air quality are expected in Denver Friday, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 94 degrees with mostly sunny skies and winds gusting up to 25 mph, the agency said.
Air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Those susceptible to breathing difficulties should avoid outdoor exertion, the weather service said.
There's a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Overnight temperatures could hit a low of 67 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and wind gusts up to 25 mph, the weather service said.
Through the weekend more thunderstorms are likely with temperatures in the 80s to 90s, the agency said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees and winds between 6 to 11 mph with gusts up to 21 mph. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees and breezes between 5 to 11 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93 degrees. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 95 degrees. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.