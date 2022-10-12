Dry, sunny weather in Denver is expected to continue through the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Wednesday could see a high near 72 and breezy conditions, with "light" wind reaching 9-14 mph or as high as 21 mph. Gusts could reach near 40 mph in the mountains and near the Wyoming border.
Thursday is expected to be slightly cooler with a high of 67 before Friday's temps jump back up into the upper 70s.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming north 9-14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5-7 mph in the afternoon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5-8 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.