Trading Post Trail (Weather copy) (copy)

Expect sunny skies and autumn temperatures today.

Photo Credit: Michael Kirsh (flickr).

Dry, sunny weather in Denver is expected to continue through the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Wednesday could see a high near 72 and breezy conditions, with "light" wind reaching 9-14 mph or as high as 21 mph. Gusts could reach near 40 mph in the mountains and near the Wyoming border.

Thursday is expected to be slightly cooler with a high of 67 before Friday's temps jump back up into the upper 70s.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming north 9-14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5-7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5-8 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

