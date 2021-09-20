A cold front heading into Denver is expected to bring gusty winds and cool temperatures Monday, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Monday's high is expected to reach 70 degrees with mostly sunny skies and wind gusts up to 22 mph, the weather agency said.
A 20% chance of rain is possible before midnight with overnight temperatures reaching a low of 43 degrees, the weather service said.
The rest of the week is expected to be sunny with temperatures likely to dip to 68 degrees Tuesday followed by a rebound later in the week when temperatures climb back into the 80s, the agency said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees and winds between 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees and winds between 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.