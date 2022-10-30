Sunny Denver weather

Denver residents can expect sunny skies and a high near 93. 

A calm and quiet day around metro Denver Sunday.

Denver residents can expect partly sunny skies, with a high near 57 and light and variable winds, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Rain showers could return Thursday, however.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 65. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain showers before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 8 and 10 a.m., then a chance of rain showers after 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Tags

Digital Producer

A 10-year Colorado journalist, Jonathan Ingraham started in photojournalism and photo editing in magazines with Mountain Magazine. After a 3-year stint in Twin Falls, Idaho, he returned to the Front Range to produce digital content in his home state.

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.