A calm and quiet day around metro Denver Sunday.
Denver residents can expect partly sunny skies, with a high near 57 and light and variable winds, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Rain showers could return Thursday, however.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 65. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Thursday: A slight chance of rain showers before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 8 and 10 a.m., then a chance of rain showers after 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.