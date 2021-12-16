A day after extreme winds rattled the Front Range, Denver is expected to see a milder day Thursday, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Wednesday winds hit 60 mph at the Denver Airport and 100 gusts blew south of Denver near the U.S. Air Force Academy, according to the weather service.
Dozens of semis overturned, tree limbs and power line broke due to the high speed winds.
Headed into Thursday Denver is forecast to see sunny skies with a 50-degree high temperature and winds between 7 to 11 mph with gusts up to 17 mph, the agency said.
Overnight skies stay mostly clear with a low of 23 degrees, the weather service said.
Headed into the weekend the forecast is largely the same with temperatures in the 40s and returning to the 50s by Sunday and Monday.
Wednesday marked the 218th straight day without measurable snowfall in Colorado Springs, a streak that has been going since May 11. The longest stretch without snow in Colorado Springs lasted 236 days in 2012 and 1946, according the weather service.
Colorado Springs broke the record for latest measurable snowfall after Dec. 2 came and went without any snow.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 43 degrees and winds between 6 to 14 mph. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 46 degrees and winds around 7 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.