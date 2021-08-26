Small hail and strong wind could hit Denver during afternoon thunderstorms Thursday, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Temperatures are likely to reach 90 degrees with a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms after noon and increasing clouds, the weather service said.
Storms could return before midnight at a 30% chance with mostly cloudy skies expected to clear up overnight, the agency said.
Temperatures are predicted to hit 58 degrees overnight, the weather service said.
The weekend and early next week are expected to be sunny with temperatures in the 90s - with a blip of rain forecast Sunday, the agency said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92 degrees and winds between 5 to 8 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees and winds between 6 to 11 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93 degrees.