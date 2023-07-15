Denver will see mostly sunny skies with a high of 85 degrees and a chance of showers after 1 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Tonight: Swifties attending today's second sold-out Taylor Swift concert at Empower Field at Mile High can expect fair conditions for the concert: a mostly clear night, with a low of 60 degrees, and a 20% chance of rain before midnight.

Air quality alert: An Ozone Action Day Alert issued Friday remains in effect for Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, and Weld counties until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Residents with non-electric vehicles have been urged to limit driving; Ozone concentrations are expected to reach the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" category on Saturday, according to the health department.

Look ahead: Sunday and Monday are expected to be hot and dry, with predicted highs in the 90s. Temperatures on Monday could soar to 99 degrees, according to latest Weather Service forecast.

