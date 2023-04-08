Saturday is expected to see increasing clouds throughout the day with a high of 68, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
There is a 20% chance of rain after 5 p.m. The evening will likely be cloudy with a low around 36. Winds are expected to remain around 6-13 mph throughout the day and evening with gusts as high as 21 mph.
A little tease today with a few high-based showers/t-storms likely, but with little to no precipitation given dry conditions near the surface. Temperatures holding steady. #COwx pic.twitter.com/HQslmvQ0PK— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 8, 2023
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5-9 mph in the afternoon.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 6-13 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.