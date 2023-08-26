Denver's Saturday forecast shows a 30% chance of showers after noon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Skies are expected to remain cloudy throughout the day with a high of 75 and a low of 59. Winds will remain light, ranging from 5-8 mph.

There's another possible wave of showers before 10 p.m. Overnight, skies are expected to clear.

Here's more of the forecast from the weather service:

Sunday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Monday: A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.