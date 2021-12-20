Above-average temperatures are expected in Denver throughout the week, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Monday's high could reach 61 degree with sunny skies and light breezes, the agency said.
Overnight lows could drop to 32 degrees with partly cloudy skies.
Highs are expected to stay in the 60s until Friday, Christmas Eve, when chances of snow appear in the forecast, the weather service said.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees and winds between 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees and winds around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.
Friday, Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees. A chance of rain and snow before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of rain between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of snow after 4 p.m. Breezy.
Saturday, Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 51 degrees.