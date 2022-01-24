Denver is expected to have a sunny, mild start to the work week but the weather could shift Tuesday.
Monday's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, a high near 50 degrees and relatively light winds, the National Weather Service in Boulder says. But Tuesday might feature up to an 80% chance of snow with possible accumulation of 3 inches.
The snow is forecast to start falling just before midnight Tuesday until late morning, the weather service says.
According to the weather service, the rest of the week calls for sunny skies, with temperatures ranging from the high 30s to low 50s.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. South southwest wind 5-7 mph becoming east in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Tuesday: Snow, mainly before 11am. High near 30. North wind 9-13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1-3 inches possible.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 41. Southwest wind around 8 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.