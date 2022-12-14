Denver could see a chilly but relatively mild Wednesday while the eastern plains continue to face hazardous conditions and a winter weather advisory following Tuesday's blizzard.
A high of 38 and mostly cloudy skies are expected in Denver, with winds between 7-12 mph potentially reaching 15-20 mph and gusts up to 28 mph.
While snow was ending in the eastern plains overnight, the NWS predicts enough wind will be present to cause blowing snow, leading to potential reduced visibility and slick road conditions. A winter weather advisory remains in place for all of the plains northeast, east and southeast of Denver until 6 p.m.
While the NWS reported that road conditions are improving, most roads and highways in the area remain closed as of around 7:10 a.m. due to safety concerns.
Statewide road conditions, closures and hazards can be found by clicking or tapping here.
Chilly but mostly sunny conditions are expected to close out the week in Denver, with a high of 34 and 33 expected for Thursday and Friday.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7-12 mph becoming north northwest 15-20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34. South southwest wind 5-9 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 33. West northwest wind 7-11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 42.