Rockies No Snow (copy)

The Denver skyline is seen on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. The Mile High City has already shattered its 87-year-old record for the latest measurable snowfall set on Nov. 21, 1934, and it's a little more than a week away from breaking an 1887 record of 235 consecutive days without snow. The scenario is playing out across much of the Rocky Mountains, as far north as Montana and in the broader Western United States, which is experiencing a megadrought that studies link to human-caused climate change.

 Thomas Peipert - staff, AP

Denver is expected to stay chilly Monday after a week of above-average temperatures, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.

Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 42 degrees Monday with partly sunny skies, the agency said.

Overnight lows temperatures drop to 26 degrees with mostly cloudy skies, according to the weather service.

The rest of the week's highs are anticipated to stay in 50s and 60s with chances of snow showers Friday, the agency said.

As of Sunday Denver went 228 straight days without measurable snowfall since mid-April. The longest stretch without snow in Denver lasted 235 days in 1887.

Monday will be cold, with lighter winds and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Denver passed the record for latest measurable snowfall on Nov. 21.

Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service: 

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees with light and variable winds between 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 60 degrees and winds between 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. A chance of snow. 