Welcome back, sunshine.
But first, Denver residents will wake up to chilly weather Thursday with a wind chill value as low as minus-7 degrees, the National Weather Service in Pueblo says, before sunny skies and warm temps could potentially melt the snow that Denver received earlier this week.
The city is projected to see a high near 39 degrees on Friday, followed by temps in the high-40s Saturday and high 30s Sunday.
The forecast comes after Denver received almost a foot of snow in some areas on Tuesday and Wednesday. The storm moved out by Thursday morning, leaving roads and highways icy and slick. But with above freezing temps in the forecast, the snow could potentially melt through the weekend.
"It should be much warmer today," the weather service said in a tweet Friday morning, "with high back into the 30s across the plains and teens and lower 20s in the high country."
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 39. Wind chill values as low as -7. South southwest wind 6-8 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. South wind 6-13 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. West southwest wind 5-7 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 49.