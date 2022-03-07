Monday's forecast in Denver calls for a chilly start as more snow is expected to fall throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Denver.
"We are off to a chilly start this morning as Denver sits at 3 degrees," the weather service said in a tweet. "That's not too far off the record low for the day of minus-2 degrees. Temps will moderate a bit this afternoon but will stay well below normal as snow showers develop mainly over the higher terrain to the south of I-70."
The day calls for a high near 33 degrees with partly sunny skies, the weather service said. That forecast is followed by temps in the low 40s on Tuesday before snow could possibly return again Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 34 and 19 degrees, respectively.
Friday's forecast calls for temps in the 30s.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: A 30% chance of snow, mainly after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. East wind around 6 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Southwest wind around 7 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Wednesday: Snow likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Light and variable wind becoming north 9-14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. Chance of precipitation is 70%.