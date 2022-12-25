Ho Ho Ho and Merry Christmas Denver. Sunday around the Mile High City is going to be pleasant and mild.
Denver residents can expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 54, and south winds between 8 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Light snow is expected in the northern mountains today and tonight with a few inches possible, mainly falling on the northwest facing slopes. Mountain roads may be slick in spots, mainly over the mountain passes.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. South wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. South southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47.