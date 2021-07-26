Little reprieve from sunny skies and hot temperatures is expected in Denver on Monday, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 94 degrees Monday with an overnight low of 65 degrees, the weather service said.
A 10% chance of rain is possible between 7 and 8 p.m. with less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation expected, the agency said.
Rainfall in Denver is behind average measurements for the month of July, data from weather service showed.
During a typical year Denver receives 1.76 inches of rain during July, but this year the weather service tracked a total .23 inches inches of rain.
A chance of rain and thunderstorms is in the forecast during the upcoming week with temperatures in the 90s, the weather service said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 95 degrees and winds between 5 to 9 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 16 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 93 degrees. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92 degrees. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.