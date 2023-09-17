Weather in the Denver area is expected to be sunny with a high near 83, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

It will be breezy with a south-southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Breeze will redirect to the east in the morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Monday, Sept. 18 through Saturday, Sept. 23:

Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible mainly in the higher terrain Monday afternoon. By Tuesday through Friday, scattered storms could develop in the mountains and push east into the plains decreasing in coverage. Rainfall will be light, but the storms should produce gusty outflow winds.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.