Some dense fog greeted residents in the Denver area and along the I-25 corridor Friday morning, but cloudy conditions are expected to clear into a sunny day with a temperature high near 80, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Saturday is expected to be much the same, with a high sunny near 82. Sunday could see a slight cooling in temperature to a high near 77.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5-11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5-7 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77. West northwest wind 5-8 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.