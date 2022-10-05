Pleasant autumn weather in Denver continues Wednesday with an expected temperature high near 69, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
The rest of the week could see similar conditions, with the exception of Friday. Thursday is expected to see a sunny high near 72, while Friday's high could dip near 63 as a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms rolls in ahead of the weekend.
Saturday and Sunday are both expected to see highs in the low 70s with sunny skies.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5-7 mph in the morning.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming east 5-7 mph in the afternoon.
Friday: A 20% chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 6-8 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 70.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71.