Denver residents can expect increasing clouds, with a high near 50 Sunday. Light and variable wind will become east northeast between 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Mainly dry and slightly cooler during the daytime today as a weak cold front moves in this afternoon.
Several weak systems will converge on Colorado this evening to provide some light snow to the higher mountains and foothills tonight. Snow accumulations up to three inches is possible, especially up along the Continental Divide and higher east slopes of the Front Range foothills. The urban corridor may see a few flakes and a possible dusting of snow in locations at the base of the foothills. Dry conditions will continue tonight over the northeast plains.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 41.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35.