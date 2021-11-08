After record-setting high temperatures in Denver on Saturday temperatures are expected to cool down throughout the upcoming week, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Monday's high is likely to hit 55 degrees with cloudy skies and mild breezes, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are predicted to drop to 32 degrees with partly cloudy skies, the weather service said.
Tuesday's high could reach 61 degrees then high temperatures are forecast to drop back into the 50s until Friday, the agency said.
Chances of rain are possible Tuesday followed by a 20% of snow Wednesday night and Thursday, the weather service said.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 61 degrees and winds between 5 to 7 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 7 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. A 20% chance of showers.
Thursday / Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees and breezy. A slight chance of snow showers after 11 a.m., mixing with rain after noon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 52 degrees.