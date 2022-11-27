Sunny today, but snow is returning to the Mile High City Tuesday possibly.
Denver residents can expect skies to be cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 50. East southeast winds will blow around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Areas of light snow will end early this morning with little or no accumulation. Strong winds will develop over the mountain ridges and east slopes of the Front Range this afternoon and tonight. Gusts in the 50 to 70 mph range can be expected in wind prone foothills areas overnight tonight.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Tuesday: Snow likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 37.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.