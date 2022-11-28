Denver is expected to start the week with a mild, warm Monday before snow and frigid temps move into the area Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Monday's high could reach 53 with wind speeds around 10 mph and up to 16 mph. A winter weather advisory is set to go into place from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday from Denver to Fort Collins, the northern mountain valleys and foothills and thee Interstate 70 corridor, the NWS said.
Tuesday could see a high near 24.
"Moderate to heavy snow" is expected to move from the mountains into the urban area during the morning rush hour. Drivers are urged to plan ahead and be cautious of icy conditions.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. South wind 7-10 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Tuesday: Snow. High near 24. North wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 38. South wind 5-7 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.