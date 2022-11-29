After getting some heavier snowfall overnight, Denver residents are expected to see frigid temps and light snow through the rest of Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

A winter weather advisory is in place for the area until 2 p.m., as Tuesday's high could hover near 21, while snow is expected to continue until mid-morning. The NWS reported one inch of snowfall at Denver International Airport as of around 6:15 a.m., bringing the monthly total to 10.2 inches - nearly three inches above the monthly normal.

Drivers are urged to use caution during the morning commute due to icy conditions.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Snow, mainly before 11 a.m. Steady temperature around 21. North northeast wind 5-9 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1-2 inches possible.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 38. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. South southwest wind 6-8 mph.

Friday: A 30% chance of rain, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.