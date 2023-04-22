Denverites might see snow on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There's a 30% of more snow along with cloudy skies and a high around 40. The total possible daytime accumulation is low at less than half an inch.

In the evening, there is a chance of rain and snow showers before 10 p.m. The low will be around 32.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Light and variable wind becoming east 5-8 mph in the morning.

Monday: A chance of showers between noon and 3 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 50. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.