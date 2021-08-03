Chances of rain are expected to increase throughout Tuesday with thunderstorms likely in the Denver metro area, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 84 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and light breezes, the agency said.
Chances of storms start at 20% and increase to 70% mainly after 3 p.m. and again before midnight, the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures are likely to hit a low of 63 degrees with mostly clouds skies and mild breezes, the agency said.
On Wednesday thunderstorms are possible with the rest of the week expected to be clear and sunny, the weather service said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84 and winds between 5 to 9 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees and winds between 5 to 8 mph becoming with gusts up to 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 95 degrees. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 93 degrees.