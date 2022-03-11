Sunshine is back, and it's here to stay for at least a few days.
After a week of snow, expect to see a warming trend in the Denver area starting Friday — thanks to a high near 34 degrees and sunny skies on this day, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
It doesn't stop there, as temps are expected to increase to the 50s and 60s on Saturday and Sunday, with more sunshine. Both days are expected to have relatively light winds, too.
"Temperatures will increase through the weekend across the entire region," the weather service said in a tweet.
Monday's forecast calls for a high near 56 degrees.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as minus-4 degrees. South southwest wind 5-7 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57. West southwest wind 9-11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind around 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56.