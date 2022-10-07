A cold front Friday is expected to interrupt the stretch of pleasant, mostly sunny weather in Denver this week, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Friday could see a high near 55 and increasing cloud cover. Possible showers and thunderstorms are likely to isolate over the higher terrain west of Denver, while frost is possible in areas along the Wyoming and Nebraska borders Friday night.
Saturday could see a warm-up to a high near 65 while Sunday's highs are expected to remain in the low 70s.
Much cooler over the plains with a chance of afternoon showers and a few few storms in the Mountains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/AIrGn63mp5— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 7, 2022
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A 10% chance of showers after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. North northeast wind 5-8 mph.
Saturday: A 10% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5-7 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 70. West southwest wind 5-7 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 73.