Denver will likely see a partly sunny and breezy Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Temperatures are expected to remain low throughout the day, reaching a high around 40 and a low of 17. Winds will range from 16-21 mph with some gusts blowing near 31 mph.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Sunday: A 30% chance of snow, mainly after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday: A 30% chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.