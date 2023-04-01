Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high of 67 and low of 35, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Winds will likely come from southwest ranging 7 -10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. There could be gusts as high as 16 mph. While there's less wind than yesterday, the critical fire condition remains.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west southwest 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday: Snow showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.