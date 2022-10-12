The Denver area could see elevated fire weather conditions as dry and windy weather continues this week, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Thursday could see a cooler high near 67, but windy conditions across the northeast plains and Wyoming border as well as "low relative humidity" have increased fire danger in the area.
Friday's high could reach near 76 and be windy, while Saturday could return to the 60s with a high near 67. Light rain and snow in the highest elevations are possible Saturday night and into Sunday morning.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76. South southwest wind 5-11 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 5-9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58.