Hot temperatures and poor air quality are expected in Denver on Thursday, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Denver broke a 145-year-old heat record on Wednesday, reaching 100 degrees at Denver International Airport, the official recording station for the city. It was the fifth time Denver had reached at least 100 degrees this year.
Temperatures are likely to reach 96 degrees on Thursday with sunny skies and winds up to 15 mph, the agency said.
The record high for Thursday is 99 degrees set in 2005.
An air quality advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. because of smoke from wildfires. Those with lung disease and asthma should avoid strenuous activity outside, the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 67 degrees, the agency said
Friday is expected to bring hot temperatures and afternoon thunderstorms. Over the weekend, the chances of rain increase with thunderstorms likely, the weather service said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95 degrees and winds between 5 to 13 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Saturday: High near 83 degrees and winds between 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday: High near 79 degrees. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon.