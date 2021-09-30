Denver is forecast to dodge rain Thursday with mostly cloudy skies across the metro area, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Thursday's high is expected to reach 60 degrees followed by an overnight low of 45 degrees, the agency said.
Slight chances of storms are expected to appear Friday afternoon into Saturday, the weather service said.
Sunshine is expected Sunday with temperatures likely to rebound into the 70s, the agency said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees and winds between 5 to 7 mph. A 30% chance of showers after noon.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees ands wind between 5 to 8 mph. A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.