Tuesday is expected to bring warmer weather to Denver than Monday's freezing temperatures with highs in the 50s, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
Temperatures are likely to hit 50 degrees Tuesday with decreasing cloud cover, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are anticipated to drop to 28 degrees with mostly clear skies, the weather service said.
Wednesday and Thursday are expected to stay in the 50s and 60s with a 60% chance of snow Friday, the agency said.
As of Monday, Denver went 229 straight days without measurable snowfall since mid-April. The longest stretch without snow in Denver lasted 235 days in 1887.
Denver passed the record for latest measurable snowfall on Nov. 21.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees and winds between 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees with winds between 7 to 10 mph. Gusts could reach 17 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. Breezy. Snow likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.