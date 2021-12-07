Rockies No Snow (copy)

Walter Hill, of Westminster, Colo., enjoys the warm weather and the view of downtown Denver on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. The Mile High City has already shattered its 87-year-old record for the latest measurable snowfall set on Nov. 21, 1934, and it's a little more than a week away from breaking an 1887 record of 235 consecutive days without snow.

 Thomas Peipert - staff, AP

Tuesday is expected to bring warmer weather to Denver than Monday's freezing temperatures with highs in the 50s, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.

Temperatures are likely to hit 50 degrees Tuesday with decreasing cloud cover, the agency said.

Overnight temperatures are anticipated to drop to 28 degrees with mostly clear skies, the weather service said.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to stay in the 50s and 60s with a 60% chance of snow Friday, the agency said.

As of Monday, Denver went 229 straight days without measurable snowfall since mid-April. The longest stretch without snow in Denver lasted 235 days in 1887.

Denver passed the record for latest measurable snowfall on Nov. 21.

Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service: 

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees and winds between 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees with winds between 7 to 10 mph. Gusts could reach 17 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. Breezy. Snow likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.

 